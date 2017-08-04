Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day — here’s how to celebrate.

Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in the United States.
To celebrate, the Houlihan’s restaurant at at 5351 Sidney Simons Blvd, is offering a free chocolate chip cookie with lunch and dinner purchases today.
Here are just a few of the many other places where you can celebrate the holiday:
Iron Bank Coffee, My Boulánge, Subway restaurants, and, if the heat starts getting to you, chocolate-chip cookie dough flavored ice cream at Kilwins, Marble Slab Creamery, Baskin-Robbins or Brusters.
Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE
