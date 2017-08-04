Pixabay Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day — here’s how to celebrate.

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 04, 2017 10:09 AM

Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in the United States.

To celebrate, the Houlihan’s restaurant at at 5351 Sidney Simons Blvd, is offering a free chocolate chip cookie with lunch and dinner purchases today.

Here are just a few of the many other places where you can celebrate the holiday:

Iron Bank Coffee, My Boulánge, Subway restaurants, and, if the heat starts getting to you, chocolate-chip cookie dough flavored ice cream at Kilwins, Marble Slab Creamery, Baskin-Robbins or Brusters.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE

