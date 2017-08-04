Artahoochee
Artahoochee Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Artahoochee Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Food trucks, music, arts and crafts come to Phenix City tonight

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 04, 2017 12:21 PM

The “Artahoochee” First Friday Art Walk and Craft Fair starts tonight at 5 p.m. in Phenix City.

The free fair will have live music from DJ Smooth-B, food trucks from around the southeast and a selection of beers from the Chattahoochee Brewing Company.

A blacksmith from Voodoo Forge will give demonstrations, and there will be stations to make collaborative art with other attendees.

The event is family-friendly and the its Facebook page hinted that “There are rumors of a bouncy house.”

The fair takes place at the Lawn at River Falls, next to the Chattahoochee Brewing Company at 505 13th St.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person

Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person 1:01

Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person
Back 2 School Bash offers fun, food and free school supplies 2:36

Back 2 School Bash offers fun, food and free school supplies
Columbus attorney asks public to pray for woman charged in cab driver's death 2:27

Columbus attorney asks public to pray for woman charged in cab driver's death

View More Video