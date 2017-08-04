Food trucks, music, arts and crafts come to Phenix City tonight

The “Artahoochee” First Friday Art Walk and Craft Fair starts tonight at 5 p.m. in Phenix City.
The free fair will have live music from DJ Smooth-B, food trucks from around the southeast and a selection of beers from the Chattahoochee Brewing Company.
A blacksmith from Voodoo Forge will give demonstrations, and there will be stations to make collaborative art with other attendees.
The event is family-friendly and the its Facebook page hinted that “There are rumors of a bouncy house.”
The fair takes place at the Lawn at River Falls, next to the Chattahoochee Brewing Company at 505 13th St.
