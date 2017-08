facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person Pause 2:36 Back 2 School Bash offers fun, food and free school supplies 1:17 Hundreds attend funeral services for Columbus businessman and philanthropist Bill Turner 3:01 Spotlight on pharmacist Charles Cavanaugh 1:22 Attorney: Columbus man accused of robbing girlfriend's ex wasn't at crime scene 2:27 Columbus attorney asks public to pray for woman charged in cab driver's death 1:22 Attorney: Teen accused of stealing 5 cars with gang members cooperated with police 4:04 Looking Back: Uncle of fatal shooting remembers his nephew, calls for end to violence 2:31 Take a trip back in time at the Lunch Box Museum 1:08 Young men adopt Columbus block as part of community service project Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Wichita police Officer Joe Camp's bloodhound, Blue, is trained to track down missing and lost people. Find out how. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Wichita police Officer Joe Camp's bloodhound, Blue, is trained to track down missing and lost people. Find out how. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle