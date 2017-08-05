This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | July 29 — August 4

1. Driver charged with murder in 5-vehicle crash on Veterans Parkway: A Columbus driver was charged with murder after allegedly fleeing the scene of a five-vehicle wreck on Veterans Parkway that left a 43-year-old woman dead, authorities said. Officials said Jennifer Sisk of LaGrange, who was driving one of the five vehicles, was pronounced dead at Columbus Midtown Medical Center. Her body will be transported the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Decatur for an autopsy.
2. Columbus civic leader, philanthropist Bill Turner dies at 94: William Bradley Turner, born into great wealth and high expectations as the only grandson of Columbus industrialist W.C. Bradley, was not defined by that wealth, said those who knew him well. Instead, he will be remembered for his wisdom, generosity, team-building and strong faith. Turner, known simply as Bill or Mr. Bill, died late Monday at his midtown Columbus home, his family confirmed Tuesday morning. He was 94. Turner will be buried in a private graveside service Thursday morning at Parkhill Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke United Methodist Church.
3. Two men charged in fatal shooting of Carver High graduate: Two men were charged in the death of the Carver High graduate who was shot July 14 on Farr Road, authorities said. Alex Antonio Wilson, 18, and Lorenza Davonta Madden, 19, were taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with reckless conduct in connection with the incident. Wilson faces an additional charge of involuntary manslaughter.
4. Columbus woman looking for love on FOX’s ‘Love Connection’ reboot: Phoebe Tatum has been a single mom for several years now and hasn’t had luck finding the right guy in Columbus, so when she was approached to appear on “Love Connection,” she said yes to the chance of finding love. “I’ve been here in Columbus and finding guys is so hard, like good, quality, professional guys,” Tatum said. “I thought this would be an opportunity to really meet someone different.”
5. A ‘BEAUTIFUL’ success story: Columbus State grad making his Broadway debut: Not many local actors can say they’ve gone from Broadway Street to Broadway in New York City, but Michael Stiggers is living his dream. The native of West Point, Ga., is a Columbus State University graduate and former Springer Opera House star. After moving to New York City less than a year ago, he’s already landed his first major Broadway role in “BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical.”
Comments