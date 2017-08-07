Traffic woes greet parents, students on first day of school

Bleary-eyed students and parents faced heavy traffic this morning as schools reopened their doors for the fall semester.
At 8:15 a.m., radio reports and Google traffic data showed vehicles backed up north on Cherokee Avenue nearly to the Columbus Country Club.
Schomburg Road and Exit 6 on I-185 appeared to be the worst off, as gridlocked traffic inched toward Shaw High School.
Northside High also saw heavy traffic on Veterans Parkway between Moon and Hancock Roads.
Most other schools, such as Richards Middle School and Clubview Elementary off Edgewood Road, Britt David Elementary off Armour Road, and Fort Middle School on Woodruff Farm Road also saw some traffic issues.
Some bus drivers for Shaw High and several other schools reported to dispatch that they would be arriving around thirty minutes late due to traffic.
Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE
Comments