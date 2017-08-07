Smoke break costly for city employee as she drives golf cart into river

A Saturday night smoke break did not go well for one city of Columbus employee.
A woman who worked for the Columbus Civic Center took a city golf cart for a ride during her smoke break, Civic Center Director Jon Dorman said Monday morning.
“She lost control of it,” Dorman said.
That she did. The cart was found in the Chattahoochee River, just below Sixth Street in Columbus, and about a half mile north of the Civic Center.
Dorman did not name the employee, but said she was confronted on Sunday after Civic Center staff viewed tapes. She admitted to taking the cart and was terminated, Dorman said.
As for the golf cart, it was pulled out of the river around noon Sunday by Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services employees.
“We think it will be OK,” Dorman said. “We are going to let it dry out.”
