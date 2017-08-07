Sunday morning this city golf cart was found in the Chattahoochee River near the Trade Center.
Sunday morning this city golf cart was found in the Chattahoochee River near the Trade Center. Robert Battle/Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Sunday morning this city golf cart was found in the Chattahoochee River near the Trade Center. Robert Battle/Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Smoke break costly for city employee as she drives golf cart into river

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

August 07, 2017 9:49 AM

A Saturday night smoke break did not go well for one city of Columbus employee.

A woman who worked for the Columbus Civic Center took a city golf cart for a ride during her smoke break, Civic Center Director Jon Dorman said Monday morning.

“She lost control of it,” Dorman said.

That she did. The cart was found in the Chattahoochee River, just below Sixth Street in Columbus, and about a half mile north of the Civic Center.

Dorman did not name the employee, but said she was confronted on Sunday after Civic Center staff viewed tapes. She admitted to taking the cart and was terminated, Dorman said.

As for the golf cart, it was pulled out of the river around noon Sunday by Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services employees.

“We think it will be OK,” Dorman said. “We are going to let it dry out.”

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Muscogee County's newest school opens its doors to students

Muscogee County's newest school opens its doors to students 2:05

Muscogee County's newest school opens its doors to students
Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open 2:21

Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open
Volunteers from Ft. Benning help kick off Heart of Serving campaign 1:54

Volunteers from Ft. Benning help kick off Heart of Serving campaign

View More Video