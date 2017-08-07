Wokandapix Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Police ‘aggressively enforcing’ traffic violations in school zones

By Scott Berson

August 07, 2017 10:52 AM

The Columbus Police Department will be “aggressively enforcing” traffic violations in school zones as the fall semester begins, Lieutenant Herman Miles said in a press release.

“We are asking motorists to slow down while driving in school zones, obey the speed limit and be aware of children walking to and from school.”

With school buses hitting the streets once again, drivers should remember that it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus, no matter which side of the road it is on. The fine is $300 for a first offense, $750 for a second offense and $1,000 for each subsequent offense during a five-year period.

