Central High grad stars in episode of TV One’s ‘Fatal Attraction’

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 07, 2017 4:06 PM

Columbus actor and model Antoine Davison will star in an episode of TV One’s show “Fatal Attraction” Monday, August 7 at 9 p.m.

The show dramatizes non-fiction stories of crimes committed by partners in passionate relationships. It mixes actor portrayals with interviews of people who have knowledge of the cases.

In the episode, called “In the Dead of The Night,” Davison plays the leading role of Damario Morris, a husband and father stabbed to death in the middle of the night by a lover in 2003.

“It was emotional playing Mr. Morris,” Davison told the Ledger-Enquirer Monday afternoon. “It was out of body moment. I had to really prepare myself for the role.”

Davison went to Central High School and first got into acting by taking classes and doing smaller work in Atlanta. He has spent three years with “Fatal Attraction,” but this is his first major role on the show. He won the part after an audition in February.

He said that the most important advice he has for aspiring actors is to believe that their dreams are real and can come true.

“Never let anyone tell you that you are a failure in life,” he said. “The sky’s the limit.”

A watch party for the show will be held Monday night at The Outskirts Bar and Grill starting at 7 p.m.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE

