LaGrange police taking part in UGA research study on work-related trauma

Police in LaGrange, Ga. are taking part in a University of Georgia research study dealing with work-related trauma.
According to a report by Katie Van Schoor from the City of LaGrange, the purpose of the study is to better understand how law enforcement employees experience work-related trauma.
The goal is to help police departments support employees who experience this kind of trauma.
Other Georgia police departments participating are in Athens and Savannah.
Ten people from the LaGrange department were interviewed.
In addition to the police department, several people from the community were interviewed including Troup County NAACP President Ernest H. Ward.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments