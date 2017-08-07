Columbus Regional’s Ryan Chandler named to board of Boys & Girls Clubs

Ryan Chandler, executive vice president/CEO and president of hospital operations at Columbus Regional Health has been named to the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley.
According to a news release, the move was made during the annual board meeting on July 20.
Installed as board president was Judy Dunham of Georgia Power.
Jeremy Brewer of the Flournoy Development Company was appointed president elect. Chandler Riley of the Page, Scrantom, Sprouse & Ford law firm was named secretary. Russ Carreker of Day 6 Outdoors is treasurer.
The report says that in addition to installing new board members and officers, community partners were recognized for their dedication to the organization.
Agnes Shelton and James Tanksley were awarded the Helping Hand Award, as they organized the Bridge Program at THE Club-Teen Center aimed to strengthen memory and math skills, as well as, team building.
The Champion of Youth Award was awarded to Synovus who helped donate over 2,000 books to the organization’s literacy program, “Read with Me: Learn to Read, Love to Read” while offering employee volunteers and overall support.
Board members, John Flournoy, Jr. from Flournoy Partners and Alfred Blackmar from AFLAC were recognized with the National Service to Youth Award signifying fifteen years of Board service to BGCCV. Jeff Hudson of the Hudson Pendleton Financial Group was recognized for his 10 years of service. Also, Ronnie Bell received the National Professional Award for being with BGCCV for twenty years.
Outgoing board president, Jeff Beck, was awarded the National Medallion Award & President’s Gavel.
Additionally, Anne Daniels was recognized with the Rookie Board Member Award for all of her contributions during her first year of serving as a Board member. She helped launch BGCCV’s literacy program while also supporting it financially. She has also served as committee member of the Women’s Giving Circle which supports the fine arts program.
Jeff Hudson was awarded with the High Performing Board Member Award for exceeding board member responsibilities and contributions during the past year.
Two BGCCV employees were acknowledged for their dedication within the clubs and were presented with the Youth Development Professionals of the Year Awards. This year’s recipients were William Daniels and Brianna Yates.
