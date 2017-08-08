The site marks locations on a map, so you can plan a road trip.
Local

Tourism officials create guide to iconic Georgia movie locations

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

agosto 08, 2017 7:56 AM

Georgia’s tourism department recently published an interactive map of famous movie locations in Georgia, called the Film Spot Selfie Tour.

The idea is for visitors and residents to use the map to plan a trip around the state, visiting iconic movie locations and posting photos of themselves tagged #GeorgiaFilm and #ExploreGeorgia.

“In front of President Snow's mansion. At the bus stop with Forrest. Eating fried green tomatoes at the Whistle Stop. Walking with zombies in Senoia. Load up your Instagram with pictures of these places and many more made famous by movies and TV shows filmed in Georgia,” reads the map’s description.

Users can filter spots by region and then click on the markers to see a photo of the location and a quick snippet about which film it appears in.

The list isn’t extensive — Columbus didn’t get any love for “Kiss of the Tarantula” for example.

But it does help raise the state’s cinematic profile yet again as a premier location for film. With CSU’s Georgia Film Academy program preparing to teach film production skills to a new batch of students, more markers may be added to that list very soon.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE

