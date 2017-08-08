Ministers to hold prayer gathering on steps of Chattahoochee County Courthouse

Local ministers and pastors will gather on the steps of the Chattahoochee County Courthouse Tuesday evening to pray for the county, state and nation, said Bob Dowdy, an elder at Rock Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Dowdy said that gathering, which begins at 6 p.m., will be open to all and will be non-denominational.
“I’m a firm believer that in heaven there will be no denominations,” he said.
He recruited pastors, ministers and their church communities to come to the courthouse and pray for both the local and wider communities.
“There’s not gonna be a lot of preaching,” Dowdy said. “We’re just going to make some short announcements, and then we’ll pray for the county and the leaders.”
Dowdy hopes that the struggles facing the world will bring people back to church and closer to their faith.
We’re living in some sad times, divisive times. We can’t get anything done,” he said.
“We believe that the son of God is coming soon, and we want to pray for our leaders, for people to be revived again, to get back in church,and become believers and disciples of Jesus Christ.”
Dowdy said that if Tuesday’s gathering is a success, he hopes to repeat the event every month.
Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE
Comments