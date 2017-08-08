Community donates new drum set to 13-year-old street performer

A young street performer in Brunswick, Ga., named T.J. Nelson will be playing some new tunes after community members came together to replace his bucket-drums with a full drum set.
Donny Foster coordinated with Gary Share, owner of the City Music music store in Brunswick, to donate the new set to T.J., reported the Brunswick News.
The original plan was to donate an older set that a local woman, Brenda Graff, no longer needed, but Foster and Share decided to trade up for some newer equipment.
“I feel good about everybody helping me, and I want to say, thank you,” T.J. said when he was presented with the new drum set.
T.J. Nelson started performing earlier in the summer after his father introduced him to drumming on buckets. He didn’t have his own set, but he takes drum lessons and plays at local churches, his father Tory Nelson told First Coast News.
He arranged the buckets to create snares, tom-toms and bass drums, and drummed over a song playing on a portable speaker. People would stop by a give him a few dollars.
In late July, a former friend robbed T.J. of his tips. The police caught up with the thief and returned the $15 to the performer, along with some other donations, reported the Florida Times-Union.
After that story, people began sending T.J. supplies. He get some new drum sticks from a man in Florida, and used some money to buy a snare drum. That led to more donations and eventually sparked the decision to get him a new brand new drum set.
