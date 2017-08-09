Krispy Kreme ‘eclipses’ its doughnuts in new chocolate glaze

Krispy Kreme’s iconic glazed donuts will be going dark in celebration of August’s solar eclipse, according to the Krispy Kreme website.
For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme donuts will come down the line covered in a “mouth-watering chocolate glaze.”
The limited-edition treats will be available on the day of the eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21. They will also be available during Hot Light hours in the evening on Aug. 19 and 20.
The Columbus Krispy Kreme at 6761 Veterans Pkwy, which is independently owned and operated, has confirmed that it will be selling the chocolate doughnuts, but other stores may not.
Check the website at http://www.krispykreme.com/Eclipse to make sure the Krispy Kreme near you will be offering the promotion.
Comments