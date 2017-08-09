Muscogee County tax assessors under pressure after council resolution

A Columbus Council resolution calling for a rollback of 2017 property tax assessments puts the spotlight on the Muscogee County Board of Tax Assessors, which will now have to decide whether to accept the recommendation.
Some local realtors already have started a campaign to pressure tax assessors to freeze tax assessments at 2016 levels. The Board of Tax Assessors, which consists of five members, is scheduled to meet Monday at 9 a.m.
Monday also is the deadline for property owners to appeal their tax assessments, which are currently being reviewed by tax assessors.
Carolyn Earley, a local realtor, sent out an email to fellow realtors on Tuesday: “In order to support the City Council, to get this done, I would like to ask each of you to not only call and/or mail the Board of Tax Assessors but to ask that they honor the Council's resolution to roll back the taxes to the 2016 tax assessments,” she wrote. “... Also forward this email to anyone else that may be affected.”
On Tuesday, Columbus Council approved the resolution with a unanimous vote. Prior to the decision, Councilor Walker Garrett asked the board’s attorney, Randy Lomax, if tax assessors would consider the recommendation from council.
Lomax said: “... Of course, absolutely.. And if there’s a resolution passed today, I will be at Monday’s meeting discussing that with them, no doubt about it. Now, how they react to that, vote on that, address that, I can’t say. That’s up to the board.”
Want to know more about the Board of Tax Assessors? Here’s some information published on the Muscogee County website:
- Who sits on the board: Board Chair Chester Randolph and members Matthew Moorefield, Lawton Grantham, Jr., Daniel Hill and Pat Bettis Hunter.
- How they are appointed: Members are appointed by City Council for fixed terms as defined by State law.
- What they do: The board operates independently as the agency charged with the responsibility of determining taxability and establishing the fair market value of all real and personal property for ad valorem taxation purposes. The Board is also responsible for notifying taxpayers when there are changes to the fair market value of property. The Board receives, reviews and insures the proper processing of all appeals. The Board reviews all applications for exemptions, and approves or denies the applications in accordance with the requirements set forth in Section 48-5-41 of the Georgia Code.
