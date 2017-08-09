Muscogee County tax assessors under pressure after council resolution

0:38 Robbery suspect crashes into deputy's vehicle during police chase Pause

2:05 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 9 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

2:05 Muscogee County's newest school opens its doors to students

7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam?

2:21 Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open

1:54 Volunteers from Ft. Benning help kick off Heart of Serving campaign

7:33 Looking Back: The Sunday Interview with Jane P. Seckinger

1:44 Donation from local law enforcement groups helps Books over Bullets program