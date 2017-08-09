Carver High School graduate returns as surgeon at St. Francis Hospital

A graduate of Carver High School has returned to Columbus to be an orthopaedic surgeon at St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Tamara Huff has joined the St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute.
She is the daughter of Muscogee County Tax Commissioner Lula Huff and her husband Charles Huff Jr.
In a news release from the hospital, Huff said, “It is a privilege and honor to come back to Columbus to take care of the people who’ve taken care of me.”
As a teen, Huff worked as a candy striper at St. Francis.
While at Carver, she shadowed now retired surgeon Dr. Emory Alexander for four years.
Huff is an international presenter on medicine, surgery, mentoring and training issues. She has taught professional workshops at medical conferences and classes at universities such as the Morehouse School of Medicine.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments