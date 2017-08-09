Local band celebrates two years of blues nights at The Loft

The Tim O’Brien Project, a local blues band, is celebrating two years of free weekly blues nights Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. at The Loft on Broadway.
The band has presented an open-jam blues night at the downtown music venue every Wednesday since 2015. This Wednesday’s event will include a celebration and free food for musicians and supporters.
O’Brien said that over the last two years, the quality of the music has continued to improve, and the casual atmosphere has helped knit the Columbus music community together.
“It really showcases local music and the skilled players in town. The level of talent that comes out just gets better and better. We have Grammy Award-winning guitar players come out,” he said
“It’s gotten really popular,” said band member Mike Childree. “It has its ups and downs, but the musical community has had strong support for it ever since we started. Recently, attendance has been great as well.”
“It’s given the whole city a sense of music community,” O’Brien said. “Tonight will be like other nights, but you never know what can happen. It’s a lot of fun.”
Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE
Comments