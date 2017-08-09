A seated Vince Sutton is surrounded by (l-r) Maxine Sutton, Johnny Byrd of the LaGrange Housing Authority, cousin Renay Fannin, and LaGrange Housing Housing Authority CEO Zsa Zsa Heard.
A seated Vince Sutton is surrounded by (l-r) Maxine Sutton, Johnny Byrd of the LaGrange Housing Authority, cousin Renay Fannin, and LaGrange Housing Housing Authority CEO Zsa Zsa Heard. City of LaGrange

Portion of LaGrange street to be named for former Crimson Tide quarterback

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

August 09, 2017 4:35 PM

A portion of a street in LaGrange, Ga., will be named for former University of Alabama quarterback Vince Sutton.

The LaGrange City Council voted unanimously during a Tuesday night meeting for a portion of Niles Street to become Vince Sutton Boulevard.

An official ribbon cutting is planned for Sept. 8.

Sutton was a star at LaGrange High School but played a backup role at Alabama. He was at Alabama from 1984-1988.

He grew up in the Lucy Morgan Homes in LaGrange, a part of the LaGrange Housing Authority.

Most recently a high school football coach at Dawson Street Christian School in LaGrange, Sutton is recovering from a kidney transplant after years of declining health.

According to the report, he was not able to attend the council meeting but his mother, Maxine Sutton, was in attendance.

“Thanks you for renaming Niles for Vince Sutton Boulevard,” he mother told council. “I appreciate it and so does Vince. It means a lot to us.”

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

