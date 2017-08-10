Miracle Riders to return from Alaska for homecoming celebration

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:24 Aunt of murder victim remembers him as funny, passionate about skateboarding Pause 4:42 Watch final minutes leading up to deadly 2016 MCSD bus crash 1:02 Man pleads not guilty to hijacking car before body was found in trunk 0:59 Murder suspect's sister faints during Recorder's Court hearing 2:23 Glenn Davis reads resolution asking tax assessors to freeze taxes 0:38 Robbery suspect crashes into deputy's vehicle during police chase 1:15 Sen. Williams wants to fix education in Georgia, says parents think schools are 'baby sitters' 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 1:11 What would you do if you won the lottery? 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders left Friday morning on a three-week charity motorcycle ride that will take them to the Arctic Circle and back. Their goal is to raise awareness of the Methodist Home for Children & Youth of South Georgia and funds for that organization’s two Our House campuses in Columbus: Carpenter’s Way home for boys and Arabella home for girls. These residential facilities provide treatment for abused, neglected, and abandoned children. The riders left from Synovus, led across the Chattahoochee River by a local law enforcement escort. Synovus is presenting sponsor of the ride and its contribution will support the Methodist Home’s local facilities. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

