Miracle Riders to return from Alaska for homecoming celebration

The Miracle Riders are on track for their Friday night homecoming in Columbus, after three weeks of riding the 10,000-mile journey to Coldfoot, Alaska, and back.
“Between all the bumps, dust and mud, going home sinks into my mind,” Scott Ressmeyer, founder of the ride, said on his blog. “You think about the kids and all the bumps that they have had in their lives, you think about the pot holes that seem like there is no bottom when you hit one. The life of a child taken out of a bad situation must feel a lot worse than that. What is home for them?”
The group left the badlands of South Dakota Tuesday and are completing the final stretch back to Columbus.
They are scheduled to arrive downtown around 8:15 p.m. Friday, where they will make some brief remarks and then present a check to the Carpenter’s Way home for boys and Arabella home for girls.
The ride began in 2009 when Ressmeyer set out across the nation to celebrate his 50th birthday and to raise money for the Children’s Hospital at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. He later brought dozens more riders and more than $1 million in donations for children’s medical services.
The 17 riders (as well as two others in a chase vehicle) traveled to the Arctic Circle to raise money and awareness for the Methodist Home for Children & Youth of South Georgia and funds for that organization’s two Our House campuses in Columbus: Carpenter’s Way home for boys and Arabella home for girls.
