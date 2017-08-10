Mega Millions and Powerball top $300 million jackpots

More Videos

Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall will now be permanently on display at National Infantry Museum 1:26

Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall will now be permanently on display at National Infantry Museum

Rev. Branddon Mays talks about unity march on Nov. 18 1:02

Rev. Branddon Mays talks about unity march on Nov. 18

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’ 3:12

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

  • What would you do if you won the lottery?

    With the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries both pushing jackpots of more than $300 million, we asked what a few people in downtown Columbus what they would do if they won the grand prize.

With the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries both pushing jackpots of more than $300 million, we asked what a few people in downtown Columbus what they would do if they won the grand prize. Scott Berson sberson@ledger-enquirer.com
With the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries both pushing jackpots of more than $300 million, we asked what a few people in downtown Columbus what they would do if they won the grand prize.

Local

Mega Millions and Powerball top $300 million jackpots

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 10, 2017 9:17 AM

For the first time in history, both the Powerball and Mega Millions are offering jackpots of more than $300 million, and the prize is growing each day.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions ticket are about 1 in 260,000,000, according to the game’s how-to-play statement. That money would be dispersed over 29 years.

Two smaller prizes were won in Georgia recently — one in West Point and another in Cumming. Both received about $1 million.

All U.S. lotteries began selling Powerball and Mega Millions tickets seven years ago, and this is the first time both have had jackpots so large at the same time.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8570, @ScottBersonLE

