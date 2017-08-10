Mega Millions and Powerball top $300 million jackpots

For the first time in history, both the Powerball and Mega Millions are offering jackpots of more than $300 million, and the prize is growing each day.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions ticket are about 1 in 260,000,000, according to the game’s how-to-play statement. That money would be dispersed over 29 years.
Two smaller prizes were won in Georgia recently — one in West Point and another in Cumming. Both received about $1 million.
All U.S. lotteries began selling Powerball and Mega Millions tickets seven years ago, and this is the first time both have had jackpots so large at the same time.
