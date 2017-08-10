Here are the Top 5 Chinese restaurants in Columbus

Columbus has hundreds of restaurants that cater to nearly every culinary taste, but sometimes nothing beats a savory bite from one of the city’s many Chinese eateries.
To help narrow down the search when you’re looking for your next dinner, check out the top five best-rated Chinese restaurants in Columbus, according to Yelp and TripAdvisor.
1. China Wok
China Wok, at 1290 Double Churches Road, is “a must-stop if you like Chinese food,” one reviewer said. The restaurant boasts a 4.5-star rating and a menu of more than 200 dishes, including vegetarian options.
2. China Star
China Star, at 3709 Gentian Blvd., is almost hidden away in a largely empty strip mall near Columbus State University. But that hasn’t stopped the 4-star rated shop from gaining points with customers, who love their delivery times and great food.
3. Lin China
Lin China, at 7600 Schomburg Road, has a reputation with reviewers as one of the best places for “take-out style” Chinese food. The 4-star rated shop offers all the staples, plus you can order online. No delivery.
4. China Number One Restaurant
China Number One Restaurant, at 3759 Victory Drive, allows you to order your food online, a popular feature with customers. Head over to the 3.5-star restaurant, and you can even watch the chefs cook your food for you.
5. Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant
Chef Lee’s impressive pagoda-style restaurant at 6100 Bradley Park Drive is a Columbus icon for some. The noodles, soup and pork are big hits with diners.
