Columbus High grad promotes his new book about ‘men of style’

Columbus High School graduate Courtney A. Hammonds, who holds a doctor of business administration and is the academic coordinator for the fashion department at the Art Institute of Atlanta, will return to his hometown this month to promote his new book “Men of Style : A Philanthropic Glance at the Arts.”
He will host a reading and presentation at the Liberty Theatre at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 20.
The book is about the world of men’s fashion and its connection to philanthropy, entrepreneurship and living “a life of style.”
“It is broken down into three segments: fashion, entrepreneurship and philanthropy. All three are my spheres of influence,” Hammonds said.
He said the book “is equals parts style guide and stimulating conversations about the virile identity within the world of the creative arts and business world.”
Hammonds grew up in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School before entering the fashion world.
He owned a boutique in Atlanta and served as the assistant human resources manager for the department store chain Neiman Marcus before developing the fashion program at the Art Institute of Atlanta. He has been there ever since, though he comes down to Columbus every few weeks to visit relatives.
“My mom is retired from Aflac, and my dad is a pastor at Macedonia Baptist Church,” he said.
In the book, Hammonds interviews fifteen different men who share the lessons they’ve learned that have led them to become “men of style.” On the 20th, he will honor four men from Columbus for being men of style as well.
“I’m going to talk about the book, do a brief read, and then feature and honor four men in Columbus that I’m recognizing for fashion, entrepreneurship and philanthropy,” Hammonds said. The men he plans to honor won’t know they’ve been chosen until the day of the event.
Hammonds said that the fashion scene in Atlanta is exciting, but that he still believes there is a place for it in Columbus, and that he has seen that passion build over the years.
“A lot of that has to do with the budding arts scene. Clearly CSU is bringing some diversity,” he said. “I do believe that there is a passion and a love for it there.”
