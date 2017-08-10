Thinking about running for city office? Check your employment status first

If you’re thinking about running for elected office in Muscogee County, make sure to check your employment situation before submitting the paperwork.
Columbus Council passed an ordinance amendment Tuesday that bans individuals employed by a grant recipient receiving general operating funds from the city — and whose salary is paid from such funds — from running for public office in Muscogee County.
That’s unless they resign from the position, of course. Employees of grant recipients whose salaries are not tied to general operating funds can still qualify to run.
City Attorney Clifton Fay first presented the amendment at a July 25 council meeting. On Tuesday, councilors approved a substituted version of the amendment before voting unanimously.
The changes made include the salary requirement and a sentence stating: “This ordinance shall not apply to elected seats on the Board of the Muscogee County School District.”
By now, you’re probably wondering why councilors believed such a change was even necessary. And that’s a good question since some city positions will be up for grabs next year, including the mayor’s seat.
Councilor Glenn Davis, who sponsored the amendment, said city employees are currently banned from running for office unless they resign, and he believes individuals working for organizations that receive city funding should face the same criteria.
“If the money comes out of the general fund from this city and it’s paying somebody’s salary, it’s just as if they’re employed by this city,” said Davis. “Right now, the way it is set up, there’s a loophole for certain individuals, and all this does is just close this gap so everybody is on the playing field.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
