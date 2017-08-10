Plan to renovate Bibb Elementary School falls through

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:07 Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder Pause 4:42 Watch final minutes leading up to deadly 2016 MCSD bus crash 2:21 Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing 2:23 Glenn Davis reads resolution asking tax assessors to freeze taxes 1:02 Man pleads not guilty to hijacking car before body was found in trunk 2:07 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 11 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:24 Aunt of murder victim remembers him as funny, passionate about skateboarding 2:21 Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open 0:59 Murder suspect's sister faints during Recorder's Court hearing 0:38 Robbery suspect crashes into deputy's vehicle during police chase Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Mike Edmondson talks about his plans for the renovation of Bibb Elementary, and the importance of art and science education. Scott Berson sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

Mike Edmondson talks about his plans for the renovation of Bibb Elementary, and the importance of art and science education. Scott Berson sberson@ledger-enquirer.com