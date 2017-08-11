Fort Benning to hold two used property sales in September

Fort Benning announced in a press release that it will hold two events to sell off used property to the public in September. Both will be held at the property warehouse, Building 2384 on Prussman Street.
The first is a sealed bid auction Sept. 13 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Merchandise includes three vans, one dump truck, two stakebed trucks, a Baldwin piano, a rotary tiller (60"), a field liner, a dirt doctor with broom kit, a hotdog station, rake attachment and perhaps other items. There will be no previews, and the sealed bids will be opened Sept. 15.
The second is a general used merchandise sale (not an auction) Sept. 19-20. It will be open only to active duty and retired service members on Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. After that, the sale opens to the public. There will be no preview days, as this is not an auction.
Merchandise will include furniture from child care centers, appliances and cookware, basketball goals, gym equipment and furniture.
Cash, Mastercard and Visa, debit and checks are accepted. For more information on either sale, call 706-545-2348 or 706-626-2936.
