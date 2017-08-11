City installs hammock park overlooking Chattahoochee River

A new pocket park has been installed for lounging on hammocks, chatting with friends and looking over the river. The project was funded through a grant from the 2016 Knight Cities Challenge.
The park, located at Woodruff Park next to the Dillingham Street bridge, is composed of eight wooden posts with hooks for stringing up hammocks. At least eight people can use the area at once, and perhaps more if tension straps are used instead of the hooks.
“I want to get some trees donated to plant out there for shade, but people can go out and string hammocks up right now, it’s open,” said Logan Kipp from the Columbus Planning Department.
Former Columbus city planner Phillip Trocquet won $4,400 from the Knight Foundation to build the park, which he called an “urban glen.” UpTown Columbus helped planners find a good spot to create the park and offered land to do so.
“This is all about people finding ways to improve their community, finding places where people can come together, and to attract talent, create opportunity and engagement,” said Betsy Covington, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, which worked with the Knight Foundation to host the Knight Cities Challenge in Columbus.
“The idea of the hammocks was just to come up with a place where people can appreciate nature, being together, and a little bit of art. And I think it’s so cool.”
Original plans considered installing permanent hammocks on the poles so that people would not have to bring their own. That might not be happening anymore.
“We’re thinking maybe people will be able to check out or rent hammocks from UpTown businesses,” Kipp said. “We’re still trying to figure some things out.”
Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE
Comments