James Powers is walking away from the streets where he has been for more than two years and into a new and more stable world — or at least that’s the hope. The 68-year-old Columbus homeless man moved into a rental house in the North Highland area on Thursday. Led by Home for Good: The Alliance to End Homelessness, a United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley agency, the city is attempting to address seven large homeless camps by finding housing for those willing to accept the help and terms, which include case management. Over the last three weeks, the group has focused on the warehouse loading dock at the corner of Third Avenue and 18th Street known as “The Ledge.” It is the second homeless camp that has been addressed since late last year. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

‘Virtual one-stop-shop’ for housing resources to be showcased at meeting

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 11, 2017 1:23 PM

Home for Good and other members of the Continuum of Care program will publicly roll out a new “virtual one-stop-shop” for connecting people to housing resources at their annual meeting on Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. at Troy University’s riverfront campus.

The program is called the Coordinated Entry System. It’s been usable for several months, but will have an official “soft opening” at the meeting, where Home for Good will go over the details of how the system works.

“If someone is looking for housing in the community, all of those calls and inquiries are routed through our local 211 system,” said Pat Frey, executive director of Home for Good. “Everyone is then given an assessment to see their needs, and then the algorithm points them to the best provider to get them from homeless to housed.”

The meeting will bring together all members and interested parties of the Continuum of Care, a program created by the Department of Housing and Urban Development in order to bring forth “a community wide effort in ending homelessness,” Frey said.

Along with the presentation of the Coordinated Entry System, the meeting will also cover new board members, officer elections, committees and other business.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE

