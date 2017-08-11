‘Virtual one-stop-shop’ for housing resources to be showcased at meeting

Home for Good and other members of the Continuum of Care program will publicly roll out a new “virtual one-stop-shop” for connecting people to housing resources at their annual meeting on Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. at Troy University’s riverfront campus.
The program is called the Coordinated Entry System. It’s been usable for several months, but will have an official “soft opening” at the meeting, where Home for Good will go over the details of how the system works.
“If someone is looking for housing in the community, all of those calls and inquiries are routed through our local 211 system,” said Pat Frey, executive director of Home for Good. “Everyone is then given an assessment to see their needs, and then the algorithm points them to the best provider to get them from homeless to housed.”
The meeting will bring together all members and interested parties of the Continuum of Care, a program created by the Department of Housing and Urban Development in order to bring forth “a community wide effort in ending homelessness,” Frey said.
Along with the presentation of the Coordinated Entry System, the meeting will also cover new board members, officer elections, committees and other business.
Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE
