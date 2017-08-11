‘Virtual one-stop-shop’ for housing resources to be showcased at meeting

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:07 Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder Pause 4:42 Watch final minutes leading up to deadly 2016 MCSD bus crash 2:21 Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing 2:07 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 11 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 4:04 Looking Back: Uncle of fatal shooting remembers his nephew, calls for end to violence 0:59 Murder suspect's sister faints during Recorder's Court hearing 4:41 Georgia schools superintendent visits Columbus school 2:24 Aunt of murder victim remembers him as funny, passionate about skateboarding 1:02 Man pleads not guilty to hijacking car before body was found in trunk Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email James Powers is walking away from the streets where he has been for more than two years and into a new and more stable world — or at least that’s the hope. The 68-year-old Columbus homeless man moved into a rental house in the North Highland area on Thursday. Led by Home for Good: The Alliance to End Homelessness, a United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley agency, the city is attempting to address seven large homeless camps by finding housing for those willing to accept the help and terms, which include case management. Over the last three weeks, the group has focused on the warehouse loading dock at the corner of Third Avenue and 18th Street known as “The Ledge.” It is the second homeless camp that has been addressed since late last year. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

