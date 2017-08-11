Miracle Riders return home with $135,688 in donations for abused children

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 Watch as police escort Scott and the Miracle Riders along the Riverwalk Pause 2:24 Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding 2:07 Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 2:21 Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing 0:59 Murder suspect's sister faints during Recorder's Court hearing 1:15 Sen. Williams wants to fix education in Georgia, says parents think schools are 'baby sitters' 0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile 2:39 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 12 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 1:02 Man pleads not guilty to hijacking car before body was found in trunk Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Scott Ressmeyer and 17 Miracle Riders returned to Columbus Friday evening, after three weeks of riding the 10,000-mile journey to Coldfoot, Alaska and back. The riders were escorted by police to downtown Columbus, where there was a brief program during intermission of the concert at the Miracle Block Party in the 1000 block of Broadway. During intermission the riders announced the unofficial total they raised. The ride was to raise awareness of the Methodist Home for Children & Youth of South Georgia and funds for Carpenter's Way home for boys and Arabella him for girls. Synovus was the presenting sponsor of the ride. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Scott Ressmeyer and 17 Miracle Riders returned to Columbus Friday evening, after three weeks of riding the 10,000-mile journey to Coldfoot, Alaska and back. The riders were escorted by police to downtown Columbus, where there was a brief program during intermission of the concert at the Miracle Block Party in the 1000 block of Broadway. During intermission the riders announced the unofficial total they raised. The ride was to raise awareness of the Methodist Home for Children & Youth of South Georgia and funds for Carpenter's Way home for boys and Arabella him for girls. Synovus was the presenting sponsor of the ride. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer