Miracle Riders return home with $135,688 in donations for abused children

With blue lights flashing and motorcycle escort from local law enforcement, Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders rolled into downtown Columbus late Friday after completing a 10,000 mile trip over 21 days to raise money for Our House at Carpenter’s Way Ranch and Arabella Home For Girls.
“We we have an incredible community,” Ressmeyer said to a crowd of hundreds in the median on Broadway. “The support that we get from you guys, year after year journey after journey i cant thank you and we can thank you enough for that.”
Wearing a t-shirt with the Arctic Circle on it, Ressmeyer and the group of riders had no idea how much money was raised for the children. He was presented a check for $135,688 for the children.
“The whole part of doing this was raising funds for these kids,” he said. “It’s not possible unless you have sponsors.”
The trip took 17 riders and two traveling in a support vehicle to Coldfoot, Alaska north of the Arctic Circle. Along the way, there were stops at the Little Big Horn National Monument in Crow Agency, Boseman, Montana, and The Badlands of South Dakota.
During the trip, Ressmeyer returned with a flag from the Arctic Circle with signed names of each rider . He also said the group left a library of books in Coldfoot from Columbus.
It’s been eight years since the group traveled 48 states in 2009 to celebrate Ressmeyer’s 50th birthday. Six more trips followed with a goal to raise $1 million with rides to support the Children’s Miracle Network at Midtown Medical Center. That goal was surpassed.
The Miracle Riders didn’t get on the road in 2016 but continued to help children by setting up a Scott’s Ride Fund with the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley.
Funds raised through the trip will helps children ages 6 to 17. Due to neglect, abuse of abandonment, the children have been removed from their homes by the Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services.
During an Aug. 3 blog post, Ressmeyer described his and the riders commitment to help children. “ I'm committed to make a difference in one child's life,” he said. “ On these scary roads, every day I swing my leg over the seat, I'm committed. And there are 18 other guys that are all in as well. We have close to $400,000 in Harley's out here on roads not fit for a $7 Mule. We've lost countless head lights, shifters and other mechanical parts, because we are committed. We buy ride t-shirts, we pay our own expenses, we donate, just to donate, because we are committed.”
