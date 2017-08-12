This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | August 5 - August 11

More Videos 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting Pause 1:27 Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school 1:58 Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 3:07 A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH 2:01 11-year-old author Princess Graham talks about her new book "Shadow" 2:49 Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Officials on scene investigating charred body found in trunk of burning car A body has been pulled from the trunk of a flaming car, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The coroner confirmed that a male victim was found dead inside a car, which was found early Monday. He said the body was “charred beyond recognition,” and th A body has been pulled from the trunk of a flaming car, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The coroner confirmed that a male victim was found dead inside a car, which was found early Monday. He said the body was “charred beyond recognition,” and th Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

