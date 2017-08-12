Soldier killed in crash identified

A Fort Benning soldier died early Saturday after the pickup truck he was driving went out control on the J.R. Allen Parkway, went over the railing and crashed onto the Chattahoochee Riverwalk, authorities said.
Caleb Andrew Service, 30, died of blunt force trauma in the crash, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The soldier who lived in Phenix City was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:33 a.m.
Bryan said no autopsy is planned in connection with the death, but blood tests will be conducted.
Columbus police said the soldier was traveling westbound in a 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup when his truck went out of control and struck the guardrail on the bridge entering Phenix City.
Bryan said the pickup went over the railing and plunged onto the Riverwalk.
The crash remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.
Bryan said Army officials located relatives of the soldier in rural Kentucky. He was married and the father of three children.
