Local

First full-service hotel in downtown LaGrange features putting green, fire pit

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

August 13, 2017 11:54 AM

A Marriott hotel being built in downtown LaGrange, Ga. will feature a putting green, splash pad and 10-foot-long fire pit.

According to an official report from the City of LaGrange, there will also be a restaurant called The Bistro and a Starbucks coffee shop open seven days a week.

The Courtyard by Marriott being built on LaFayette Square is expected to open its 90 rooms in December.

In the report, developer Nick Lakha said the Marriott will be the “first full-service hotel in downtown LaGrange.”

Another developer Josh Chapman say building the downtown hotel “gives us the opportunity to be part of the community.”

