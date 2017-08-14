Board of tax assessors tables council request to roll back assessments

The Muscogee County Board of tax assessors voted unanimously Monday morning to table a resolution from Columbus City Council calling for current tax assessments to be rolled back to the 2016 values.
Council passed its resolution last week as political pressure grew from upset taxpayers who took issue with their current property tax assessments. Thousands of Muscogee County property owners have appealed their current assessments.
Today marks the deadline for filing an appeal on your 2017 property tax assessment.
To file an appeal, you must fill out the form included in your tax assessment and submit it to the Board of Tax Assessors for review. Today appeals can be filed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tax Assessors Office located in the Citizens Service Center, 3111 Citizens Way.
If you’re dissatisfied with the conclusion, you can go before the Board of Equalization, which will listen to both sides and make a determination. If that doesn’t work, you can appeal to the Superior Court of Muscogee County, where you will have the option of a jury trial to determine the value of your property. That option requires a fee.
Staff reporter Alva James-Johnson contributed to this report.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
