Fort Benning offers condolences to family, friends of soldier killed in crash

Fort Benning released a statement Monday morning offering their condolences to the family and friends of the soldier who was killed in a crash near Chattahoochee Riverwalk.
Authorities said Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Andrew Service, a married man with three kids, died early Saturday after he lost control of the 2001 Chevy Silverado he was driving on J.R. Allen Parkway. The truck went over the railing and crashed into the Chattahoochee Riverwalk, according to Columbus police.
He was pronounced dead of blunt-force trauma at 5:33 a.m. at the crash scene, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
“The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning extend our sincere condolences to the friends and family of Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Caleb Service, 30 of Worthville, Ky.,” said Nate Snook, a public affairs spokesman at Fort Benning.
Service was an Infantryman (11B) who joined the Army in June 2005. He had three deployments to Afghanistan and two to Iraq. He was assigned to 3rd Squadron, 16th Cavalry, 316th Brigade.
His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal - 4, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal and the Afghanistan Campaign Medal - 3, Iraq Campaign Medal - 2, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon - 2, Overseas Ribbon -2, Ranger Tab, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge and the NATO Medal.
