Chick-fil-A unveils ‘Hash Brown Scramble’ breakfast burritos and bowls

Chick-fil-A debuted two new breakfast items nationwide on Monday — a “Hash Brown Scramble” breakfast bowl and a breakfast burrito version.
The meals are made up of hash browns, a Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese blend, sliced chicken nuggets or sausage and jalapeno salsa.
Both items start at $3.49, and are served until 10:30 a.m.
“At Chick-fil-A, we understand the importance of breakfast and want to provide a wide range of options to our guests who are looking for a fast and delicious breakfast,” said Amanda Norris, senior director of menu development in a press release.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in popularity for breakfast bowls, and the Hash Brown Scramble combines two fan favorites – our chicken nuggets and hash browns. It is a great fit for those seeking a delicious and hearty breakfast that is also packed with protein.”
Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE
Comments