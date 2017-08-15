File Photo
Whooping cough cases on the rise in Alabama, health department warns

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 15, 2017 2:53 PM

The Alabama Department of Public health released a warning Monday that cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, are “significantly higher” in Alabama and continue to rise.

Data from immunizations show that there were 151 cases reported so far in 2017. There were only 113 cases reported in all of 2016, the department noted. Outbreaks have been reported “statewide,” with multiple outbreaks in both Calhoun and Chambers counties.

“Alabama is not alone in the growth of pertussis cases. Nationwide we have seen an increase in pertussis cases, and while there are several factors that could contribute to this, one generally accepted reason from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is that although the pertussis vaccine is effective, it tends to decrease in immunity over time," said Dr. Karen Landers, Assistant State Health Officer in a press release. “That's why it’s so important that we educate Alabamians on this disease and let them know how they can prevent and treat it."

Pertussis is a highly contagious disease that begins with cold-like symptoms. After about a week, the disease progresses and causes violent coughing and difficulty breathing.

“Patients should be aware that this is a serious disease that can affect people of all ages. It can even be deadly for babies less than a year old. That’s why it’s especially important for parents and grandparents who are in close contact with infants to make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations,” said Dr. Landers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the best way to prevent sickness is by getting the pertussis vaccination. Pregnant women should also get the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccine to protect infants from whooping cough.

More information about signs and symptoms of whooping cough can be found at alabamapublichealth.gov/immunization.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE

