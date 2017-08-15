If you got a spam call about a ‘free cruise,’ you might be owed up to $900

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:44 Ceremony honors Georgia military veterans Pause 2:14 Columbus Community Foundation launches 'day of coming together around food' 2:56 Councilors respond to Tax Assessor Board's tabling of roll back resolution 1:13 Columbus police conduct second distracted driving sting 2:24 Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding 5:51 Tips to safely view, understand solar eclipse 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask 1:45 High School Football Preview: Hardaway Hawks 2:07 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 15 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 0:55 Paddlers enjoy plenty of water during Grand Columbus Whitewater Paddle Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls. Federal Trade Commission YouTube

Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls. Federal Trade Commission YouTube