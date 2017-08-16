Christ the King Catholic Church in Pine Mountain struck by lightning, burns

Christ the King Catholic Church, at 6700 GA Hwy 354 in Pine Mountain, Ga, was struck by lightning Tuesday night. Photos posted on Facebook Wednesday morning show the steeple of the church heavily damaged by fire.
A representative from the city of Pine Mountain said that lightning hit the steeple, and the steeple fire is what the firefighters have been fighting. She said that the blaze was under control but had rekindled this morning and they had gone back out.
The church finished constructing a nearly $6 million pastoral center for hosting events in 2016. The church building itself was dedicated in 2007.
A reporter from the Ledger-Enquirer is on the way to the scene. Check back with us for more information on this breaking story.
Reporter Scott Berson contribued to this story.
