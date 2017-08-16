Phenix City police searching for missing 67-year-old woman

Phenix City police issued an alert Wednesday morning about a missing 67-year-old woman.
Cynthia Jones went to a concert at the Phenix City Amphitheater on Saturday and didn’t return home. She was last seen Aug. 14 at the Piggly Wiggly on 13th St.
“She seemed disoriented and told store employees she felt dizzy,” authorities said in a Facebook post. “Jones left before receiving any medical treatment.”
Jones drives a silver 2012 Kia Sorento with Alabama tag that reads, “57BL170.”
Anyone with on the whereabouts of Jones, is encouarged to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.
