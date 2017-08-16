Local

Missing 67-year-old woman found safe, Phenix City police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 16, 2017 2:27 PM

The 67-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe, Phenix City Police Lt. Darrell Lassiter confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Before she was reported missing, Cynthia Jones went to a concert at the Phenix City Amphitheater on Saturday and didn’t return home. She was spotted Monday at the Piggly Wiggly on 13th Street.

“She seemed disoriented and told store employees she felt dizzy,” Lassiter said. “Jones left before receiving any medical treatment.”

The alert about her disappearance was issued after she was seen at Piggly Wiggly. The details on exactly when and where she was located weren’t released.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

