CSU student falls from portable zip line at event, taken to hospital

A Columbus State University student fell from a portable zip line at the Cougar Kickoff event on CSU’s main campus at around 2 p.m., according to Greg Hudgison, director of University Relations.
Ambria Morris, a sophomore nursing student, was taken to Midtown Medical Center with unspecified injuries to her arm. Her family said she was doing well and that she was conscious and responsive the entire time.
Hudgison said it is not yet clear what caused the fall, and that university police are conducting an investigation.
“We have used the company before for other events and never had an incident. We are waiting for the details of the investigation to be complete. We have all their liability and insurance covered, but our main concern right now is for the student, and we’re glad she is okay,” he said.
The zip line was closed for the rest of the day.
