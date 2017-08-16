The student fell from a portable zip line on CSU’s main campus.
The student fell from a portable zip line on CSU’s main campus. Scottie DeClue Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
The student fell from a portable zip line on CSU’s main campus. Scottie DeClue Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Local

CSU student falls from portable zip line at event, taken to hospital

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 16, 2017 3:58 PM

A Columbus State University student fell from a portable zip line at the Cougar Kickoff event on CSU’s main campus at around 2 p.m., according to Greg Hudgison, director of University Relations.

Ambria Morris, a sophomore nursing student, was taken to Midtown Medical Center with unspecified injuries to her arm. Her family said she was doing well and that she was conscious and responsive the entire time.

Hudgison said it is not yet clear what caused the fall, and that university police are conducting an investigation.

“We have used the company before for other events and never had an incident. We are waiting for the details of the investigation to be complete. We have all their liability and insurance covered, but our main concern right now is for the student, and we’re glad she is okay,” he said.

The zip line was closed for the rest of the day.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

"Please Be Courteous, Walk Your Wheels" reminders appear on downtown sidewalks

1:28

"Please Be Courteous, Walk Your Wheels" reminders appear on downtown sidewalks

Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh 4:16

Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson honors local Georgia Military Veterans' Hall of Famers 1:44

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson honors local Georgia Military Veterans' Hall of Famers

View More Video