Here are the Top 5 seafood restaurants in Columbus

Columbus might not have the oceanfront flair of other Georgia cities like Savannah, but that doesn’t mean it lacks in great seafood choices. We averaged the scores of TripAdvisor, Yelp and Google Reviews to get to the top 5 best-rated seafood joints in Columbus. To simplify, sushi restaurants and restaurants that do not have a specific focus on seafood were excluded.
1. Skipper’s Seafood
This restaurant on Buena Vista Road is known for its friendly owner, fried seafood platters and low country boils. “We're not even finished eating and I'm already writing a review with salty fingers,” wrote one reviewer on Yelp.
2. Crab Pot Columbus
Another Buena Vista Road location, Crabpot Columbus has gained a reputation for good music, friendly staff and its hearty seafood boils. Reviewers advise calling early to check availability.
3. Rose Hill Seafood and Oyster Bar
Rose Hill Seafood on Hamilton Road is a Columbus institution, and reviewers swear by their oyster dishes above everything else. It’s open four days a week, so plan ahead.
4. Bonefish Grill
Don’t count out Bonefish on Veterans Parkway just because it’s a chain restaurant — reviewers say they love their fresh seafood, reasonable prices and friendly service.
5. Shrimp Basket
Shrimp Basket on Veterans Parkway is one of the newer players in town, but it’s quickly becoming a hit with reviewers. Patrons love their fried shrimp and fish, as well as their hush puppies, grits, and all other manner of comfort food.
