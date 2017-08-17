Confederate flag not flying today at Linwood Cemetery

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 "Please Be Courteous, Walk Your Wheels" reminders appear on downtown sidewalks Pause 2:08 Parishioners react after fire strikes Christ the King Catholic Church in Pine Mountain 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:16 Mayor Tomlinson responds to Confederate flag removal in Linwood Cemetery 2:24 Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding 1:39 Restaurant's harvest program helps area non-profits feed those in need 2:07 Columbus, Phenix City weather for August 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 4:16 Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh 1:13 Columbus police conduct second distracted driving sting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A Confederate flag that normally flies in Linwood Cemetery was taken down sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said she did not ask for the flag to be taken down or removed as that area of the cemetery is private plots run by the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Alva James-Johnson ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

A Confederate flag that normally flies in Linwood Cemetery was taken down sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said she did not ask for the flag to be taken down or removed as that area of the cemetery is private plots run by the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Alva James-Johnson ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com