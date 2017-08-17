Confederate flag not flying today at Linwood Cemetery

The Confederate flag that flies over war dead in the southwest corner of Linwood Cemetery was not flying Thursday morning.
The flag was on the pole Wednesday, said Jane Brady, director of the Historic Linwood Foundation which has an office on the grounds the city-owned cemetery off Linwood Boulevard and Sixth Avenue near Midtown Medical Center.
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said the city did not order the flag to be removed.
“The city had nothing to do with its removal,” Tomlinson said.
The flag flies in a corner of the cemetery on a cemetery plot owned by the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The flag is maintained by that organization, Brady said.
It was unclear if the flag was removed late Wednesday or Thursday morning and by whom. No one from the Sons of Confederate Veterans could be reached for comment and the Historic Linwood Foundation could not speak for them, Brady said.
The flag that was flying on Wednesday was worn and tattered, Brady said.
The flag’s disappearance comes amid a national debate on the appropriateness of Civil War monuments in the aftermath of a white nationalist march in Chatlottesville, Va., over the weekend where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is being removed.
The Confederate flag has flown over the Linwood Cemetery in its current spot for more than two decades. There was a Civil War hospital near the cemetery and a number of Confederate war dead, known and unknown, are buried in plots near the flagpole.
The marker at the pole states: “Dedicated on Confederate Memorial Day, 26 April 1995 by the General Henry L. Benning Camp 517, Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Citizens of Columbus. In Memory of those Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Who Rest in Everlasting Glory in Linwood Cemetery.”
Fort Benning is named for the Confederate general.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
