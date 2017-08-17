DJ Jones, center, will be on football broadcast
Local

DJ Jones to be part of Georgia football broadcast

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

August 17, 2017 6:05 PM

The University of Georgia has announced that former University of Georgia football star DJ Jones of Columbus will be part of a Georgia football radio broadcast this season.

According to a news release, the show “Bulldog Live” will air on Atlanta radio station WSB on Thursday nights beginning August 24.

The show will air on 750 AM and 95.5 FM will be from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Jones was an All-American quarterback at Carver High School but played defensive back at Georgia. He was on the 1980 national championship team. He played professional ball with the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos.

On the Thursday night broadcasts, he will team with former players Kevin Butler, Eric Zeier, Josh Brock and Jeff Lewis in the second half of the show for a discussion in which fans may participate. Thefirst hour of the show features head coach Kirby Smart talking with host Scott Howard.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

