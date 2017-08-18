This service lets you see one movie per day in the theater for $10 a month

A New York City startup company called MoviePass, helmed by a co-founder of Netflix, now allows you to see up to one movie per day, every day, for $9.95 per month.
The service works at more than 4,000 theaters and 36,000 screens nationwide, according to the MoviePass website, including the AMC-operated theaters in Columbus.
Here’s how it works: When you sign up, MoviePass mails you a membership card. Once you have the card, you open up the service’s smartphone app and choose the film you want to see that day. MoviePass loads the ticket price of the movie to the card, and you use that to pay the theater. But you only pay MoviePass that same $10 per month subscription.
The deals are not valid for 3-D or IMAX, and you can’t see the same movie twice. But everything else is fair game — there are no blackout dates or other restrictions.
AMC Theaters, which recently purchased Columbus-based Carmike Cinemas, released a statement Tuesday announcing their opposition to the service, though they continue to accept MoviePass cards.
“While AMC is not opposed to subscription programs generally, the one envisioned by MoviePass is not one AMC can embrace. We are actively working now to determine whether it may be feasible to opt out and not participate in this shaky and unsustainable program.”
MoviePass’s CEO Mitch Lowe said in an interview with Variety that he was not concerned about AMC dropping the program.
“The fascinating thing is we use a MasterCard debit card. We pay full price for the tickets we buy. We comply fully with the rules of MasterCard and AMC has signed agreements with both their credit card processor and with MasterCard to comply with all the rules. They would essentially have to not take MasterCard in order to block us.”
Find out more information at the MoviePass website at http://www.moviepass.com/
