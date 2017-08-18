Arts group creating coloring book with drawings from local artists

A local arts advocacy group is working to assemble a coloring book filled with drawings and designs from local artists. The book will be called “Coloring with the Locals.”
SPARK Art, which is known for popularizing the “Columbus Georgia Rocks” campaign to paint and hide rocks throughout the city, is soliciting drawings from local artists of all stripes to create the book.
“We are always looking for ways to get local artists exposure, and we figured this would be a great way to expose local artists while also giving kids and adults alike the opportunity to color,” said “Smiley” Rachael White, cofounder of SPARK Art.
Anyone can submit a drawing to be used in the book — kids, adults, students and professional artists.
After all the art is gathered, it will be compiled into a full-sized coloring book, which will be sold for $5.
“We’re going to sell them at market days and other events, and it will also be available online,” said Rachael.
There are a few rules for submitting work to the project.
▪ The artwork must be on an 8 by 10 inch, white piece of clean paper
▪ The artwork must use bold, crisp lines.
▪ The artwork has to be completely original, and not a copy or rendition of another piece of work, including public art.
▪ The artwork must include a 2-3 sentence bio about the drawing and the artist.
▪ The artwork should be submitted to sparkart360@gmail.com or in person to Freeze Frame Yogurt Shoppe on Broadway by August 31.
Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE
