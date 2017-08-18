Columbus State will host ‘blind baseball’ game to support visually impaired

On August 25, baseball players will face an extra challenge when they step up to the plate at CSU — blindfolds, beeping balls and buzzing bases.
The game “will discredit the hitting advice that it’s important to keep your eye on the ball,” the university said in a press release.
It’s part of a weekend of events that aim to raise support and awareness for members of the Columbus community who are blind or visually impaired, including the annual Country’s Midnight Express 5K Run and a day of races and activities from Camp Abilities on Saturday
The game is called beep baseball. It’s played just like normal baseball, except all the athletes are either blind, visually impaired, or blindfolded. The ball emits a loud beep, and the bases buzz so the runners know where to go.
The Indy Thunder, Beep Baseball World Series champions, will be playing against teams of sponsors, who will switch out every inning.
“It’ll be really entertaining,” said Jeanine Fittipaldi-Wert, an assistant professor of adapted physical education at Columbus State. “Everybody assumes blind people can’t play, but these guys are the real deal. We’ll see the sides switch.”
The game, which is free to watch, will start at 7 p.m., but for an hour beforehand, the field will be open for kids, students and spectators to strap on their cleats and see how fast they can run the bases blindfolded.
Fittipald-Wert said she hopes many of Friday and Saturday’s participants will also be able to participate in Country’s 5K Midnight Run on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE
