Blue Morpho Butterflies return to Callaway Gardens

Keyonna James,16, appeared Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to face charges related to the fatal shooting of Marion Davon Ralph,39, in April. Columbus police were called to the Pentecostal Church of God on 25th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. April 19 to check on a gunshot wound victim found in the parking lot. They found Ralph dead on the scene. James and Darious Robinson, 18, have been charged with murder and armed robbery. Robinson faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.