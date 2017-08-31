More Videos

What's a balloon meister? Find out here. 1:22

What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

Pause
Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting that Columbus police described as execution 1:35

Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting that Columbus police described as execution

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward. 1:32

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward.

Ex-Harris County sheriff emotional with family members after verdicts read in court 1:06

Ex-Harris County sheriff emotional with family members after verdicts read in court

Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people 2:06

Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children 4:05

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse 2:35

These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse

Highlands neighbors say that violence does not define them 3:46

Highlands neighbors say that violence does not define them

Murder suspect's sister faints during Recorder's Court hearing 0:59

Murder suspect's sister faints during Recorder's Court hearing

  • Blue Morpho Butterflies return to Callaway Gardens

    Once again, September is Blue Morpho Butterfly Month at Callaway Gardens' Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center. The Blue Morpho is a tropical butterfly iridescent blue in color, has a wing span of five to eight inches, and is native to the rainforests of South and Central America. The Blue Morphos arrive at the center in chrysalis form and are released into the conservatory after emerging. For more information, visit Callaway's site at http://www.callawaygardens.com/events/education-and-culture/blue-morpho-month

Blue Morpho Butterflies return to Callaway Gardens

Once again, September is Blue Morpho Butterfly Month at Callaway Gardens' Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center. The Blue Morpho is a tropical butterfly iridescent blue in color, has a wing span of five to eight inches, and is native to the rainforests of South and Central America. The Blue Morphos arrive at the center in chrysalis form and are released into the conservatory after emerging. For more information, visit Callaway's site at http://www.callawaygardens.com/events/education-and-culture/blue-morpho-month
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

Local

What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

Chuck Norton is the "Balloon Meister" for the 19th Annual Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival Garden at Callaway Gardens. This is a role he has served for many years at the event, a staple of Labor Day weekend events in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting that Columbus police described as execution

Crime

Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting that Columbus police described as execution

Brandon Jarrell Senior,31, appeared Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to face charges related to the shooting death of Tamir Harris. Senior faces one count each of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In this video Sgt. Lance Deaton of the Columbus Police Department details some of the evidence against Senior.

"What happen to them was a nightmare"

Crime

"What happen to them was a nightmare"

Prosecutor Elizabeth Bobbitt gives jurors her opening statement in Darrell Aundray Ross' trial in Peach County of the suspect in serial rapes that terrorized Fort Vally in 2015.

Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people

Crime

Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people

Tamir Harris' mother Kawanna Harris, his sister Quartesha Harris, and his sister Shakeyla Harris remember him during a Wednesday afternoon interview at the family's Columbus home. Tamir Harris,33, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 35th Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:06 a.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children

Crime

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children

Brittany Moody remembers Tamir Harris during a Wednesday afternoon interview at the Harris family's Columbus home. Tamir Harris,33, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 35th Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:06 a.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Moody said she has children with Tamir Harris and is expecting another child by him. She was also there when he was shot and killed.

'We all got our faults, but he still had a big heart,' family friend says of homicide victim

Crime

'We all got our faults, but he still had a big heart,' family friend says of homicide victim

Officials have released the name of the Columbus man who was killed Tuesday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 35th Street. Tamir Harris, the 33-year-old victim, was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:06 a.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. His body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy. Officials confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody around 2:42 p.m. after a standoff near Fifth Avenue and 32nd Street, but no further details have been released.

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in April shooting outside of church

Local

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in April shooting outside of church

Keyonna James,16, appeared Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to face charges related to the fatal shooting of Marion Davon Ralph,39, in April. Columbus police were called to the Pentecostal Church of God on 25th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. April 19 to check on a gunshot wound victim found in the parking lot. They found Ralph dead on the scene. James and Darious Robinson, 18, have been charged with murder and armed robbery. Robinson faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Yoga and Solar Eclipse go hand in hand

Local

Yoga and Solar Eclipse go hand in hand

The Up! Factory hosted Monday afternoon a solar flow yoga class in Columbus' Woodruff Park led by yoga instructor Courtney Collado of The Up! Factory. The all-levels, community-wide yoga class was called Solar Flow and celebrated fitness and the historic Solar Eclipse.

Partnership provides free baby supplies to people during Mobile Diaper Day event

Local

Partnership provides free baby supplies to people during Mobile Diaper Day event

Amerigroup partnered Thursday with Davis Broadcasting Inc. for what was dubbed a "Mobile Diaper Day" event. People had the opportunity to receive free diapers, baby wipes and other baby items as they drove through the the Davis Broadcasting Inc. studio's parking lot on Wynnton Road in Columbus. The giveaways were first come first serve as long as supplies lasted.