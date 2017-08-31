Community comes to the aid of Hurricane Harvey victims

More Videos

    Volunteers were busy Thursday morning filling trucks with bottled water, diapers, and other supplies at PTAP (Perfect Touch Automotive Playground), 839 Veterans Parkway, in Columbus. The volunteers turned out in force to assist the Harris County Hurricane Harvey Victim Relief effort, organized by Thomas Vowell and Jennifer Quick. All the donated supplies will be driven to Texas this weekend to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Organizers have been collecting items such as cased water,batteries,flashlights,diapers, toothpaste and toothbrushes at the Harris County Community Center and PTAP.

Volunteers were busy Thursday morning filling trucks with bottled water, diapers, and other supplies at PTAP (Perfect Touch Automotive Playground), 839 Veterans Parkway, in Columbus. The volunteers turned out in force to assist the Harris County Hurricane Harvey Victim Relief effort, organized by Thomas Vowell and Jennifer Quick. All the donated supplies will be driven to Texas this weekend to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Organizers have been collecting items such as cased water,batteries,flashlights,diapers, toothpaste and toothbrushes at the Harris County Community Center and PTAP.
Brandon Jarrell Senior,31, appeared Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to face charges related to the shooting death of Tamir Harris. Senior faces one count each of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In this video Sgt. Lance Deaton of the Columbus Police Department details some of the evidence against Senior.

Tamir Harris' mother Kawanna Harris, his sister Quartesha Harris, and his sister Shakeyla Harris remember him during a Wednesday afternoon interview at the family's Columbus home. Tamir Harris,33, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 35th Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:06 a.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.

Brittany Moody remembers Tamir Harris during a Wednesday afternoon interview at the Harris family's Columbus home. Tamir Harris,33, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 35th Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:06 a.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Moody said she has children with Tamir Harris and is expecting another child by him. She was also there when he was shot and killed.

Keyonna James,16, appeared Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to face charges related to the fatal shooting of Marion Davon Ralph,39, in April. Columbus police were called to the Pentecostal Church of God on 25th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. April 19 to check on a gunshot wound victim found in the parking lot. They found Ralph dead on the scene. James and Darious Robinson, 18, have been charged with murder and armed robbery. Robinson faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Officials have released the name of the Columbus man who was killed Tuesday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 35th Street. Tamir Harris, the 33-year-old victim, was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:06 a.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. His body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy. Officials confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody around 2:42 p.m. after a standoff near Fifth Avenue and 32nd Street, but no further details have been released.

The Up! Factory hosted Monday afternoon a solar flow yoga class in Columbus' Woodruff Park led by yoga instructor Courtney Collado of The Up! Factory. The all-levels, community-wide yoga class was called Solar Flow and celebrated fitness and the historic Solar Eclipse.