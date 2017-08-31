Phenix City couple shows love for Crimson Tide football by decorating their

There was this time that the University of Alabama football team lost to that of Auburn University.
Recalling the event, Lorena Riggleman says she went to her room following the game and stayed there.
“I was in bed for a week. I was miserable, just heartbroken. I was grieving, “ she said.
The Phenix City woman takes Alabama losses, rare as they are, a little bit harder than her husband Glenn Riggleman.
But make no mistake about it, he hurts.
Both retired, the Rigglemans could be the most diehard Alabama football fans in Phenix City and there are quite a few.
Their home is a shrine to the Alabama football team and the words “Roll Tide” finish many a sentence in a conversation with them.
There is a sign on their home that reads: “Alabama Fans Live Here.”
Another says, “Bama Fans Welcome: All Others By Appointment Only.”
You have to search for a spot on the front wall of their house that does not have an Alabama sign of some sort.
There are Alabama flags attached to the house as well as one on a pole.
Crimson Tide lawn ornaments are plentiful.
Inside, there is much more.
Glenn figures there are about 1,500 items including a wide variety of knickknacks.
“If I am shopping and I see something I don’t have. I am going to get it,” Lorena said.
A wall in the den features a schedule and newspaper clippings. A sign reads “God Bless My Bama.”
It is not just the house, but their vehicle, a 2006 Honda Element, that is decorated. The back window has more than a dozen decals just on the back window.
“Those Auburn fans honk their horns and yell ‘War Damn Eagle’ at us. We love it,” he said. “Sometimes, we hear it when someone drives by the house.”
“We are die hard Alabama Fans and we want everyone to know it,” she said.
Their dog, a collie mix, is named Bama.
The two do not make the trip to Tuscaloosa to see the team play. The picture on a large television screen is good enough. He chats with other Crimson Tide fans online while munching on pizza or chicken wings.
“No traffic and you aren’t bumping into folks in the bathroom or concession stands,” he said.
They just relax in their Alabama shirts and shorts during the game.
“I put a sticker on my face,” she said.
Each has a shaker.
They have no particular superstition before a game but she does say a prayer .
“Lord, please don’t let any of my Bama babies get hurt. Let my Bama babies do good,” she said.
He grew up in Columbus and she is originally from Daleville, Ala.
He is 65 and she is 61 and both have been Alabama fans since they knew there was Alabama football.
In their den, there is a football helmet. It was worn by her brother.
“It is just a high school helmet but it is the right color,” Lorena said, smiling.
“It is just fun supporting them,” Glenn remarked. “They are winners and I always look forward to them winning their next championship.”
And if the Crimson Tide was to start losing, what then?
“It wouldn’t matter. We are Alabama,” Lorena said. “Roll Tide.”
