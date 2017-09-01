Spotted Thursday night at the Northside vs. Spencer football game

Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Northside versus Spencer football game at Kinnett Stadium August 31, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D